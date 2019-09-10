Sports Minister Harin Fernando has issued a special directive preventing former SLC President Thilanga Sumathipala from holding any position at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

The Sports Minister has made this directive in terms of Section 39(3) of the Sports Law.

He has also appointed a three-member committee to probe a complaint lodged by the Piliyandala Town Sports Club on August 30 against former SLC President and report him within a period of one month on whether former SLC President is disqualified from functioning an office bearer at the SLC.