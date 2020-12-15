The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) training craft PT-6 which took off from China Bay in Trincomalee has crash landed on a road near Janaranjana Wewa, Kantale.

Air Force Media Spokesman Group Captain Dushan Wijesinghe said ground control lost contact with a SLAF PT-6 aircraft this afternoon shortly after take-off.

Only an Air Force pilot was on board the two-seater aircraft.

PT-6 aircraft is a single-engine, tandem seat propeller trainer capable of performing primary flight training.

Air Force Media Spokesman further said that investigations are being conducted.

UPDATE: The body of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) trainee pilot who flew the PT-6 trainee craft which crashed in Kantale, has been brought to the Trincomalee Hospital.