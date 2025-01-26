Sri Lanka Air Force opens ‘Eagle’s Viewpoint’ to tourists in Shanthipura

The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has opened the ‘Eagle’s Viewpoint’ to the public in Shanthipura, Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka’s highest elevated village at 6,182 feet above sea level.

The inauguration ceremony took place today (January 26) under the patronage of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, alongside Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksha, the Commander of the Air Force.

Construction of the viewpoint began on July 31, 2024, with the aim of promoting Sri Lanka as a top destination for international tourists while boosting the local economy through tourism development.

The project was implemented by the SLAF with funding from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

The ‘Eagle’s Viewpoint’ offers breathtaking views of the natural beauty of the Uva Province and prominent landmarks, including Nuwara Eliya town, Pedro, Pidurutalagala, Hakgala, Lake Gregory, the Kikiliyamana Mountain Range, Adam’s Peak, and the Saptha Kanya Mountain Range.