Sri Lanka President directs ministers to respond to public calls
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed all ministers and members of parliament to respond to phone calls whenever possible.
He also emphasized the importance of listening to public concerns during these calls and taking immediate action to address their issues.
It is understood that the President made these remarks during a meeting with the ruling party’s parliamentary group.
Various allegations have been raised against some government ministers and MPs for failing to respond to phone calls from the public and journalists.
In response to these complaints, government sources indicated that the President issued the instructions to ensure better communication and accountability.
