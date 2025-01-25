Yoshitha Rajapaksa remanded until January 27, 2025

Posted by Editor on January 25, 2025 - 6:17 pm

Yoshitha Rajapaksa has been remanded until January 27, 2025, after being produced before the Colombo Additional Magistrate today (January 25).

Yoshitha is the second son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He was arrested this morning, January 25, near the Beliatta entrance of the Southern Expressway by CID officers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The arrest was made following a directive issued by the Attorney General on January 23, 2025, which stated that sufficient evidence existed to name Yoshitha Rajapaksa as a suspect in a case involving the purchase of land valued at Rs. 34 million in Sirimal Pedesa, Ratmalana.

The main suspect in the case is Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe, commonly known as ‘Daisy Achchi,’ who is Yoshitha’s grandmother.

