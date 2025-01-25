President’s Fund to expand services nationwide starting February 7, 2025

Posted by Editor on January 25, 2025 - 3:00 pm

The President’s Fund of Sri Lanka is set to launch a new initiative to deliver services at the regional level through the offices of the Divisional Secretaries.

This initiative will be officially launched under the leadership of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on February 7, 2025, at Temple Trees, Colombo.

Previously, the President’s Fund’s official services were limited to the Colombo area. However, with the new plan, these services will be extended nationwide through 341 sub-offices established at Divisional Secretary offices across Sri Lanka.

Pilot projects in five selected Divisional Secretary offices are already operational, and the full-scale implementation of the new service model will begin nationwide on February 7, 2025.

The initiative was announced during a virtual meeting held today (January 25) at the President’s Office, where Divisional Secretaries were briefed about the new approach to the President’s Fund’s services.

Roshan Gamage, Secretary of the President’s Fund and Senior Additional Secretary to the President, emphasized that the new digitalization and networking plan aims to provide more efficient and effective services to the public.

Through this system, individuals can request financial assistance for medical purposes at their local Divisional Secretary office, where they can also submit the necessary documentation.

During the discussion, Divisional Secretaries were informed about the procedures for selecting patients, preparing the required documents, and the responsibilities of the President’s Fund.