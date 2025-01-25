Yoshitha Rajapaksa brought to CID following arrest

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was brought to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) a short while ago.

He was arrested this morning (January 25) near the Beliatta entrance of the Southern Expressway by CID officers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The arrest was made following a directive issued by the Attorney General on January 23, 2025, which stated that sufficient evidence existed to name Yoshitha Rajapaksa as a suspect in a case involving the purchase of land valued at Rs. 34 million in Sirimal Pedesa, Ratmalana.

The case also implicates Yoshitha’s grandmother, Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe, commonly known as ‘Daisy Achchi,’ who has been identified as the primary suspect.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa is expected to be produced in court later today (January 25) after providing a statement to the CID.

