Sri Lanka President outlines major reforms to boost public service efficiency

Posted by Editor on January 26, 2025 - 6:57 pm

The Sri Lankan government aims to improve public service, recognizing it as a fundamental right of citizens and emphasizing it as a core responsibility of public officials.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake made these remarks while participating in the Anuradhapura District Development Committee meeting held today (January 26) at the Anuradhapura District Secretariat.

Acknowledging widespread dissatisfaction among citizens regarding inefficiencies in the public service, the President announced plans to digitize government operations to provide more efficient services.

He also revealed plans to establish an accurate public service data system by June, highlighting that the current system’s complexity and disorganization hinder effective decision-making.

President Dissanayake further outlined proposals for this year’s budget, including a fair basic salary increase for public servants and addressing pension disparities within three years.

Additionally, he discussed strategies to manage public service costs while addressing approximately 30,000 existing vacancies. Delays in recruitment caused by technical procedures, such as interviews, were highlighted, with a focus on streamlining human resource management across the public sector.

Key issues affecting the Anuradhapura District were also addressed, including challenges in education, healthcare, irrigation, agriculture, and the ongoing human-elephant conflict.

The President underscored the potential of transforming Anuradhapura into a tourism hub through a “City Branding” approach, leveraging its historical and cultural significance as Sri Lanka’s first kingdom and the site of its first reservoir. He encouraged efforts to promote Anuradhapura as a global tourist destination.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of implementing the “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative to foster positive societal attitudes and create a better environment.

Several senior officials and representatives attended the meeting, including the Chairman of the Anuradhapura District Development Committee and Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, and Cooperative Development, Wasantha Samarasinghe; Deputy Minister of Land and Irrigation, Dr. Susil Ranasinghe; Governor of the North Central Province, Wasantha Jinadasa; and Members of Parliament Susantha Kumara Nawarathna, Dr. Sena Nanayakkara, Attorney-at-Law Bhagya Sri Herath, and Thilina Samarakoon.

Other attendees included P.D.N.K. Palihena, Rohana Bandara, Chief Secretary of the North Central Province, R.M.W.S. Samaradiwakara, and Anuradhapura District Secretary, K.G.R. Wimalasooriya.