Sri Lanka President announces salary hike and pension reforms for public sector

January 26, 2025

The President of Sri Lanka revealed that proposals for a fair increase in the basic salary of public servants, as well as to eliminate pension disparities within three years, will be presented in the upcoming budget.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake made this statement during an Anuradhapura District Coordination Committee meeting held today (January 26) at the Anuradhapura District Secretariat.

“We have planned to give you a very fair salary increase. We expect a reasonable increase in the basic salary. Until now, salary increments were added separately to the salary from time to time, but we hope to allocate a large amount from the budget to increase the basic salary,” the President said.

The President also revealed that proposals to eliminate salary disparities among pensioners within three years would be presented in this year’s budget.

“Therefore, we expect a strong public service, but we understand that the cost of working in the public service is higher. The issue is not the service itself, but the increased cost of providing the service. As a result, in order to manage costs, the public service will be digitized,” the President added.