Sri Lanka to resume vehicle imports after 3-year ban starting February 2025

Posted by Editor on January 27, 2025 - 9:13 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that the prices of vehicles imported in February 2025 are expected to increase “slightly.”

The President also announced that private vehicle imports will be permitted starting February 1, 2025.

He made these remarks while addressing a public gathering in Homagama. The President further mentioned that once vehicle imports resume, the government plans to auction its vehicle stockpile.

Vehicle imports to Sri Lanka were completely halted in February 2022 due to the foreign exchange crisis that severely affected the country at the time.

As a result, vehicle prices in the country skyrocketed. The decision to resume vehicle imports comes after a three-year suspension.