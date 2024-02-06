Sri Lanka allows driving license for hearing-impaired community
Sri Lanka Government has approved a proposal to issue light-vehicle driving licenses to hearing-impaired people across Sri Lanka on a biannual renewal basis.
According to the cabinet resolution dated November 14, 2022, a pilot project to issue light vehicle driving licenses for the hearing-impaired community in Gampaha district was carried out earlier.
At the Cabinet meeting held on Monday (February 05), a proposal tabled by the Transport & Highways Minister received the approval to expand the project across the country, based on the results of the pilot project and the recommendations provided by the Transport Secretary-chaired committee appointed for the implementation of the project.
