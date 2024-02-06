Keheliya Rambukwella resigns as Environment Minister

Posted by Editor on February 6, 2024 - 2:30 pm

Sri Lanka’s former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who is in prison, has submitted his letter of resignation from the position of Environment Minister to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The President’s Office stated that the letter of resignation has been accepted by the President and it has been directed to be published in the Government Gazette.

Keheliya Rambukwella was arrested on February 02, 2024 in connection with a controversial immunoglobulin procurement scandal, where supposedly ineffective drugs were purchased for state hospitals.

On February 03, 2024, the minister was remanded in custody until February 15, 2024 after being produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court.

He was later admitted to the prison hospital on the same day on medical advice.

Parliamentarian Keheliya Rambukwella represents the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party in the Parliament of Sri Lanka.