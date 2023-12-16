Sri Lanka allows import of eggs as prices rise in local market
The State Trading Corporation has been granted permission to import eggs to control the unreasonable increase in the price of eggs in the local market, until April 2024, Trade Minister Nalin Fernando said.
Speaking to the media following an event held on Friday (December 15), Trade Minister Nalin Fernando said imported eggs would be sold to the consumers at Rs. 35 each.
Fernando also said the government would continue to import eggs if local egg producers fail to bring down the exorbitant prices.
Meanwhile, the already-imported stocks of eggs would be released to the local market for the festive season, he added.
The decision comes after egg producers told the minister that eggs cannot be sold below Rs. 55 each until the end of Christmas.
