Lionel Wickrama passes away

Posted by Editor on December 17, 2023 - 10:45 am

Sri Lankan actor Lionel Wickrama has passed away at the age of 77, according to family sources.

Lionel Wickrama is known for his roles in several Sri Lankan movies such as Deveni Warama (2017), Karumakkarayo (1980) and Sakkarang (2015).