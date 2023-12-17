Producers and consumers affected by increase in taxes – Harsha

Posted by Editor on December 17, 2023 - 12:37 pm

Due to the increase in taxes through the budget, both producers and consumers have been affected., Samagi Jana Balawega (SJB) MP Dr. Harsha de Silva said.

He emphasized that it is wrong if the government thinks that they have won just because their budget was passed in the parliament.

MP Harsha de Silva further said that Sri Lanka is in such a situation today because the past leaders took a poor decision to cut taxes which was not practical to do so.