Sri Lanka among 20 Best Countries to visit – 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards

Sri Lanka is among the 20 Best Countries in the World: 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards by Condé Nast Traveller.

Now in its 35th year, Condé Nast Traveller.annual Readers’ Choice Awards continues to capture the travel experiences readers love best, from hotels and airlines to cruises and islands.

And Sri Lanka is ranked 17 among the 20 Best Countries in the World in the 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Sri Lanka

This South Asian nation packs a wallop into a teardrop-shaped island that’s only slightly larger than the state of West Virginia: Think high-elevation tea plantations that are eye-vibratingly green, national parks where sloth bears and endangered elephants roam, and friendly surf towns that, if you squint, might remind you of Costa Rica or Nicaragua 10 years ago. (May we suggest Ahangama, with its indie-music venues, locavore cafés, and eco-boutiques?) And then there’s the capital city of Colombo, where you can shop for local spices, fly kites along the waterfront, or even charter a yacht. As Sri Lanka has worked in recent years to secure its spot as a global tourism contender, it has faced quite a few challenges, from the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings to the pandemic, and it’s looking to regain the trust of visitors with its trademark hospitality and good-nature—not to mention an ever-expanding roster of new hotels and resorts.