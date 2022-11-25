X-Press Pearl disaster: Captain and four others indicted in Colombo High Court

Indictments were served by the Colombo High Court today (November 25) on five accused including the Captain of the fire-ravaged container ship X-Press Perl and four other directors of the Local Agent of X-Press Perl vessel for causing damages to Sri Lanka’s oceanic environment.

X-Press Pearl was carrying 1,486 containers when it caught fire off Colombo on May 20, 2021, and sank off the coast of Colombo several days later.

The indictments come almost 18 months after the disaster took place.

The Colombo High Court Judge Damith Thotawatte ordered for notice to be sent to the three accused who did not appear in court today (November 25) to appear on the 12th of December 2022.

The five accused who were present in court today (November 25) were barred from travelling overseas, and they were released on a personal bail of Rs. 1 Million each.