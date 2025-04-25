Sri Lanka and U.S. move closer to trade agreement after high-level talks

A high-level Sri Lankan delegation met with U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer on April 22, 2025 at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative in Washington D.C., marking a significant step towards a potential bilateral trade agreement between the two nations.

Acting on the direct instructions of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who also serves as the country’s Minister of Finance, the delegation formally handed over original communications from the Government of Sri Lanka addressed to Ambassador Greer. These documents outlined Sri Lanka’s commitment to rebuilding its economy and strengthening trade ties with the United States.

During the meeting, the Sri Lankan delegation provided a detailed update on the economic challenges the country has faced in recent years and the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure full recovery. They emphasized Sri Lanka’s determination to reduce the trade deficit with the U.S. and to work towards lowering both tariff and non-tariff barriers.

Ambassador Greer welcomed Sri Lanka’s proposals and expressed appreciation for the government’s positive approach. He also conveyed optimism that a fair and balanced trade agreement could be reached soon, benefitting both countries.

Later in the day, the Sri Lankan team held follow-up discussions with a U.S. delegation appointed by Ambassador Greer. This group was led by Brendan Lynch, Assistant United States Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, and Emily Ashby, Director for South Asia. The two sides discussed in depth the proposals submitted in writing by Sri Lanka.

Both parties agreed to continue negotiations with the shared goal of finalizing a bilateral trade agreement at the earliest possible date.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) plays a central role in shaping U.S. international trade policy and leading trade negotiations. Ambassador Jamieson Greer, as the head of USTR, serves as the chief advisor and spokesperson for the U.S. President on trade matters.