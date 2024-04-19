Sri Lanka and United States discuss Economic Support and Reforms
April 19, 2024
Sri Lanka’s Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe recently engaged in bilateral talks with Robert Kaproth, the U.S. Treasury’s Deputy Assistant Secretary.
According to a post on X by Minister Semasinghe, their discussion covered topics such as the latest economic updates in Sri Lanka, efforts in debt restructuring, improvements in tax administration, and ongoing reforms in governance.
Minister Semasinghe also noted that Kaproth expressed strong support for Sri Lanka in these areas.
On his X account, Kaproth shared his positive outlook on Sri Lanka’s advancements in economic recovery and the stability of its financial sector.
