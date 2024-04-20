General Amnesty announced for Tri-Forces AWOL personnel, excludes Commissioned Officers

Posted by Editor on April 20, 2024 - 9:16 am

The Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka has announced a General Amnesty period from April 20, 2024, to May 20, 2024, specifically targeting members of the Tri-Forces who have been marked as Absent Without Official Leave (AWOL).

However, it’s important to note that this amnesty does not extend to Commissioned Officers who are marked as AWOL.

The General Amnesty is applicable solely to other rank personnel of the Tri-Forces who have failed to report for duty without leave on or before December 31, 2023.

It’s crucial to clarify that Commissioned Officers who have not reported for duty without leave are not covered by this amnesty provision.

During this period, those who voluntarily report will be granted legal discharge from their respective services.

Nevertheless, it’s essential to highlight that the General Amnesty excludes certain personnel.

This exclusion is based on factors such as the expenses incurred for their specialized training, funded by the public, and the operational challenges that would arise from their discharge in specific sectors.

Rates where General Amnesty does not apply in the Army

1. Public Health Inspector

2. Dental Therapist

3. Surgery Assistant

4. Draughtsman

5. Laboratory Technician

6. Nurse

7. Ophthalmologist

8. Surgery Room Technician

9. Pharmacist

10. Drug Combinatory

11. Physiotherapist

12. Rectifier and Preservation

13. Occupational Therapist

14. Electrophoresis Artist

15. Radiologist

16. Smart Devices

17. Carpentry

Rates where General Amnesty does not apply in the Navy

1. Artificers in all categories

2. Professional Medical / Professional Dental Sailors

Rates where General Amnesty does not apply in the Air Force

1. The personnel in the following rates under the Directorate of Aircraft Engineering who have not completed 12 years of service after completing advanced vocational training courses,

(a) Aircraft Airframe Technician

(b) Aircraft Engine Technician

(c) Aircraft Electrical and Avionics Technician

(d) Aircraft Safety Equipment Assistant

2. The following rates under the Directorate of Health Services

(a) Certified Nurse

(b) Electromagnetic Draughtsman

(c) Technician

(d) Pharmacist

(e) Medical Laboratory Technician

(f) Biomedical Technologist

(g) Air Force Medical Inspector

(h) Radiologist

3. Rates in Dental Service

(a) Certified Nurse

(b) Radiologist

(c) Surgery Room Technology

(d) Dental Assistant Specialties

(e) Dental Technician Specialties

(f) Dental Technician (I)

(g) Dental Therapist

In addition, the ministry noted that the absentees who are currently abroad can also obtain discharge without reporting to their respective Regiments conforming to the following criteria:

a. Those seeking discharge should not have any pending disciplinary actions taken against them apart from that of being AWOL.

b. Should not have travelled abroad by illegal means or should not have fraudulently prepared passports and other documents and have not travelled abroad.

c. This Amnesty does not apply to those who had gone AWOL and failed to return to the country after attending foreign courses funded by the government or courses offered to Tri-Forces by foreign institutes and those who had proceeded on diplomatic missions or any other requirements.

Further, Other Rank personnel who are currently abroad seeking discharge can do so through a representative with a Power of Attorney attested at the Embassy of Sri Lanka established in the concerned foreign state or attested before a qualified Attorney at Law/Notary Public or equivalent professional of the concerned state (Duly registered in the Registrar General’s Department of Sri Lanka) certified by the Embassy of Sri Lanka established in the respective foreign country or certified before a qualified Attorney at Law/Notary Public or similar professional in the respective country to obtain discharge from service during this general amnesty period.