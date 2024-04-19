Israeli missile strikes Iran amid escalating Middle East tensions

Posted by Editor on April 19, 2024 - 9:33 am

An Israeli missile has struck Iran, according to two U.S. officials who spoke with CBS News, the BBC’s US partner.

Iranian state media reports that flights have been suspended over several cities, as stated by the Associated Press.

Iran has been on high alert since Israel announced it would respond to an Iranian attack that occurred on Saturday night.

An explosion was heard northwest of Isfahan, an Iranian city, early Friday morning, according to the country’s semi-official Fars news agency.

Fars reported that the explosion occurred near the city’s international airport.

Isfahan province, which is home to a large air base, a major missile production complex, and several nuclear sites, now finds itself at the center of these heightened tensions.

This incident escalates tensions across the Middle East, following Iran’s unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel last Saturday.