Jun 06 2023 June 6, 2023 June 6, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka appointed Special parliamentary committee to probe New Diamond, X-Press Pearl disasters

Posted in

MV X-Press Pearl ship has burnt and is sinking

Sri Lanka has appointed a special parliamentary committee to look into the damages caused by MV X-Press Pearl and MT New Diamond maritime disasters and to make necessary recommendations.

Commencing today’s parliamentary session, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said this committee would be chaired by Minister Ramesh Pathirana.

The members of the Parliament Select Committee are as follows:

  1. Dr. Suren Raghavan
  2. Diana Gamage
  3. Professor G.L. Peiris
  4. Vijitha Herath
  5. Dr. Sarath Weerasekara
  6. Niroshan Perera
  7. Ajith Mannapperuma
  8. Nimal Lanza
  9. Dr. Kavinda Heshan Jayawardhana
  10. Akila Ellawala
  11. Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda
  12. Thushara Indunil
  13. Rauff Hakeem, Attorney-at-Law
  14. Madhura Withanage, Attorney-at-Law
FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY