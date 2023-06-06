Sri Lanka appointed Special parliamentary committee to probe New Diamond, X-Press Pearl disasters
Posted in Local News
Sri Lanka has appointed a special parliamentary committee to look into the damages caused by MV X-Press Pearl and MT New Diamond maritime disasters and to make necessary recommendations.
Commencing today’s parliamentary session, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said this committee would be chaired by Minister Ramesh Pathirana.
The members of the Parliament Select Committee are as follows:
- Dr. Suren Raghavan
- Diana Gamage
- Professor G.L. Peiris
- Vijitha Herath
- Dr. Sarath Weerasekara
- Niroshan Perera
- Ajith Mannapperuma
- Nimal Lanza
- Dr. Kavinda Heshan Jayawardhana
- Akila Ellawala
- Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda
- Thushara Indunil
- Rauff Hakeem, Attorney-at-Law
- Madhura Withanage, Attorney-at-Law
