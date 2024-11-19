Sri Lanka appoints new Secretaries to Ministries, Prime Minister and Cabinet
The appointment of new secretaries for 16 ministries, including the Secretary to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Secretary, took place today (November 19) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.
The ceremony was presided over by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.
The list of newly appointed secretaries is as follows:
- Mr. G.P. Saputhanthri – Secretary to the Prime Minister
- Mr. W.D.M.J. Fernando – Secretary to the Cabinet
- Senior Prof. Kapila C.K. Perera – Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation
- Mr. K.M.M. Siriwardana – Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development
- Mrs. J.M. Thilaka Jayasundara – Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development
- Mr. A.M.P.M.B. Atapattu – Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs
- Mr. B.K. Prabath Chandrakeerthi – Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure
- Mr. H.S.S. Thuyacontha – Ministry of Defence
- Mr. D.W.R.B. Seneviratne – Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs
- Mr. U.G. Ranjith Ariyaratne – Ministry of Urban Development, Construction, and Housing
- Prof. K.T.M. Udayanga Hemapala – Ministry of Energy
- Mr. S. Aloka Bandara – Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government
- Mr. S.M. Piyatissa – Ministry of Labour
- Mr. K.A. Wimalenthirarajah – Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, and Cooperative Development
- Mr. D.P. Wickremasinghe – Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land, and Irrigation
- Mr. K.M.G.S.N. Kaluwewa – Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education
- Mr. A.H.M.U. Aruna Bandara – Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
- Mrs. Aruni Ranaraja – Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism
