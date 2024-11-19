Nov 19 2024 November 19, 2024 November 19, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Sri Lanka appoints new Secretaries to Ministries, Prime Minister and Cabinet

Posted by Editor on November 19, 2024 - 6:05 pm

Sri Lanka appoints new Secretaries to Ministries, Prime Minister and Cabinet

The appointment of new secretaries for 16 ministries, including the Secretary to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Secretary, took place today (November 19) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The ceremony was presided over by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

The list of newly appointed secretaries is as follows:

  1. Mr. G.P. Saputhanthri – Secretary to the Prime Minister
  2. Mr. W.D.M.J. Fernando – Secretary to the Cabinet
  3. Senior Prof. Kapila C.K. Perera – Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation
  4. Mr. K.M.M. Siriwardana – Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development
  5. Mrs. J.M. Thilaka Jayasundara – Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development
  6. Mr. A.M.P.M.B. Atapattu – Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs
  7. Mr. B.K. Prabath Chandrakeerthi – Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure
  8. Mr. H.S.S. Thuyacontha – Ministry of Defence
  9. Mr. D.W.R.B. Seneviratne – Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs
  10. Mr. U.G. Ranjith Ariyaratne – Ministry of Urban Development, Construction, and Housing
  11. Prof. K.T.M. Udayanga Hemapala – Ministry of Energy
  12. Mr. S. Aloka Bandara – Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government
  13. Mr. S.M. Piyatissa – Ministry of Labour
  14. Mr. K.A. Wimalenthirarajah – Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, and Cooperative Development
  15. Mr. D.P. Wickremasinghe – Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land, and Irrigation
  16. Mr. K.M.G.S.N. Kaluwewa – Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education
  17. Mr. A.H.M.U. Aruna Bandara – Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
  18. Mrs. Aruni Ranaraja – Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism
FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY