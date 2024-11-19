Sri Lanka appoints new Secretaries to Ministries, Prime Minister and Cabinet

Posted by Editor on November 19, 2024 - 6:05 pm

The appointment of new secretaries for 16 ministries, including the Secretary to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Secretary, took place today (November 19) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The ceremony was presided over by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

The list of newly appointed secretaries is as follows: