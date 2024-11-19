Bimal appointed Leader of the House, Dr. Nalinda named Chief Government Whip

Posted by Editor on November 19, 2024 - 3:50 pm

Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has been appointed as the Chief Government Whip of the new Government of Sri Lanka during the inaugural Cabinet meeting held today (November 19).

Earlier, Dr. Jayatissa was also appointed as the Cabinet Spokesman.

Meanwhile, Minister Bimal Rathnayake has been appointed as the Leader of the House.

The inaugural Cabinet meeting of the new government took place today at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, chaired by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.