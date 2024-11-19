Nalinda Jayatissa appointed cabinet media spokesman

Posted by Editor on November 19, 2024 - 2:15 pm

Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has been appointed as the Cabinet Spokesman for the new government.

The first Cabinet meeting of the new government was held this morning (November 19) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo under the leadership of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

During the meeting, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, the Minister of Health and Mass Media, was appointed as the Cabinet Spokesman.