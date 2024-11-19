Sri Lanka Customs seizes Rs. 1 billion worth of illegally imported painkillers

Posted by Editor on November 19, 2024 - 11:14 am

The Sri Lanka Customs Revenue Task Force stated that a stock of medicine worth approximately 1 billion rupees, which had been illegally imported into the country, was seized at a warehouse in the Colombo Port.

It was revealed that this medicine, considered a painkiller, is commonly used by individuals addicted to drugs.

Customs also noted that traffickers target schoolchildren when selling this medicine.

The importer had not obtained the required NMRA (National Medicines Regulatory Authority) license for its importation.

Approximately 1.8 million tablets of this medicine, imported by a businessman from the Pettah area, were found stored at the warehouse.

Customs officials stated that further investigations into the incident are underway.