NDC graduation ceremony highlights new approach to national security

Posted by Editor on November 19, 2024 - 9:54 am

The graduation ceremony of the National Defence College (NDC) was held at the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University on November 18, 2024.

The Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), was the Chief Guest and was warmly received by the Commandant of NDC, Major General Sujeewa Senarath Yapa, upon his arrival.

In his address, Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) said:

“We live in an era where traditional military challenges intersect with cybersecurity threats, climate change implications, economic security, and information warfare. The Indian Ocean Region, our periphery, stands at the crossroads of global maritime commerce and strategic competition. Our challenges demand leaders who can think beyond conventional military paradigms and understand the multidimensional nature of modern security challenges.”

The Defence Secretary further added, “The NDC is poised to undergo a significant transformation starting next year, as the course will open its doors to officials from the civil sector. This decision reflects the growing recognition that national security is a collective responsibility, requiring the involvement of all governance sectors. Government officials who play vital roles in national security will have the opportunity to participate in the next course, fostering greater inter-agency collaboration and a holistic approach to national security.”

During the ceremony, Defence Secretary AVM Thuyacontha (Retd) conferred degrees upon 33 officers from the Tri-Services and Police of Sri Lanka, along with 8 foreign officers, marking the grand culmination of their year-long efforts at the NDC.

The NDC proudly stands as the apex institution in the country’s national security and strategic studies and as the highest seat of military learning.

An array of notable invitees, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Tri-Forces Commanders, Acting Inspector General of Police, KDU Vice Chancellor, Defence Ministry officials, members of the diplomatic corps, foreign military dignitaries, faculty members, special invitees, and senior military officials, attended the ceremony.