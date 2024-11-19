Sri Lankan President urges IMF to balance economic recovery with citizen needs

Posted by Editor on November 19, 2024 - 6:28 am

The Government of Sri Lanka, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has confirmed its commitment to working with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help restore the country’s economy as part of its mandate.

On November 18, Senior Mission Chief Peter Breuer and an IMF delegation met with President Dissanayake and key ministers from the new government at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo to discuss the next steps in the IMF programme.

The IMF team congratulated the President and his government on their electoral victory and expressed hope for successful collaboration.

President Dissanayake emphasized that his government is committed to following the people’s mandate and stressed that the success of the IMF programme depends on rebuilding public trust in governance.

The President also highlighted the government’s focus on addressing the people’s needs and urged the IMF to consider the challenges faced by citizens.

He assured that social spending would be prioritized effectively, with a focus on reducing child poverty, addressing malnutrition, and supporting people with disabilities.

The IMF team noted that previous social spending funds had not been fully utilized, and President Dissanayake promised to ensure resources are used more efficiently.

Governance and anti-corruption were also key topics of discussion. The President reaffirmed his government’s commitment to fighting corruption, a central part of the people’s mandate.

He assured the IMF that his government would introduce strong laws to improve transparency and accountability.

This meeting marked a positive step in strengthening the partnership between the government and the IMF, laying the groundwork for joint efforts toward economic recovery and long-term stability.

The meeting was attended by the President, who also serves as Finance Minister, along with Labour Minister Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando, MP Harshana Sooriyapperuma, and representatives from the Finance Ministry.