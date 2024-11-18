Sri Lankan President Dissanayake urges new cabinet to lead responsibly

After the new Cabinet of Ministers in Sri Lanka took their oaths today (November 18) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake addressed them, highlighting the opportunities and responsibilities they now face.

President Dissanayake recognized that although the Cabinet and many members of Parliament are new, the political environment remains familiar. He pointed out that many ministers have long experience, having worked together in different political and professional roles.

“This may be a new Cabinet, and many of you are new to Parliament,” the President said. “But we have worked together towards the same goals in various ways. Some of you have contributed as professionals, while others have been political activists. So, although this Cabinet and Parliament may be new, the work remains the same.”

The President expressed confidence that the new Cabinet could bring fresh ideas and examples that will benefit the people of Sri Lanka. He stated, “You have the ability and determination to carry out your duties well. We know you to be honest, dedicated, and committed to your work with courage and integrity.”

He also reflected on how they came to power, remembering that their efforts were driven by a shared vision of building the nation. The President emphasized that while gaining power was important, true success would depend on how well the Cabinet can implement their ideals and produce real results.

President Dissanayake reminded the ministers that with success comes great responsibility. “The responsibility now lies with you. How well you meet the people’s expectations and lead with ethics will decide if we continue on this successful path,” he said.

He also spoke about the Cabinet’s duties to the public and business community, stressing that power must be used carefully and responsibly. “Power creates more power, but it must always be used within limits,” the President explained. “We must understand the limits of our power and ensure it is used for the people and businesses, fairly and justly.”

The President urged the ministers to remember that their power has boundaries and comes with significant responsibility. “Always remember that this power must be used wisely, for the good of the nation and its people,” he said.