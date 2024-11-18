Ravi Karunanayake nominated as NDF national list MP

Posted by Editor on November 18, 2024 - 2:29 pm

Ravi Karunanayake has been nominated for a National List MP position by the New Democratic Front (NDF) party.

The General Secretary of the NDF, Ms. Shyamila Perera, has officially informed the Election Commission of Sri Lanka of this nomination in writing.

The NDF secured two National List MP positions in the 2024 parliamentary election, and one of these positions has been proposed for former minister Ravi Karunanayake.