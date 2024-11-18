Ravi Karunanayake nominated as NDF national list MP
Posted by Editor on November 18, 2024 - 2:29 pm
Ravi Karunanayake has been nominated for a National List MP position by the New Democratic Front (NDF) party.
The General Secretary of the NDF, Ms. Shyamila Perera, has officially informed the Election Commission of Sri Lanka of this nomination in writing.
The NDF secured two National List MP positions in the 2024 parliamentary election, and one of these positions has been proposed for former minister Ravi Karunanayake.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Ravi Karunanayake nominated as NDF national list MP November 18, 2024
- Supreme Court suspends release of 2024 Grade 5 scholarship exam results November 18, 2024
- Lohan Ratwatte and wife further remanded November 18, 2024
- IMF delegation meets CBSL to review Sri Lanka’s economic recovery plan November 18, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s new cabinet sworn in, Harini Amarasuriya named Prime Minister November 18, 2024