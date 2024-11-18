Supreme Court suspends release of 2024 Grade 5 scholarship exam results

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka today (November 18) issued an interim injunction suspending the release of the results of the 2024 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination.

This order follows a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by a group of students and their parents who sat for the exam, challenging the manner in which it was conducted.

The petition, considered today (November 18), seeks to prevent the release of the 2024 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination results and the cut-off marks.

It was reviewed by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Preethi Padman Surasena, Achala Wengappuli, and Mahinda Samayawardhena.

The petitioners, parents of several students who sat for the exam on September 15, 2024, requested an order to halt the release of both the results and the cut-off marks.