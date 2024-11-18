Lohan Ratwatte and wife further remanded

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte and his wife, Shashi Prabha Ratwatte, have been further remanded in connection with the use of a luxury vehicle (a Lexus SUV) that was illegally assembled and imported.

The Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court rejected their bail applications again today (November 18).

As a result, Lohan Ratwatte will remain in remand custody until December 2, 2024, while his wife will remain in custody until November 22, 2024.

The case involves the discovery of the luxury vehicle (a Lexus SUV), which was found without registration plates at a three-story house on Shalawa Road in Mirihana, owned by Shashi Prabha Ratwatte.

Police investigations revealed that the vehicle was illegally assembled.

The couple claimed that the vehicle had been brought to the house by Ratwatte’s private secretary, who was recently found dead in Kandy.

Lohan Ratwatte was arrested on October 31, 2024, in Katugastota and was remanded until November 7, 2024.

Shashi Prabha Ratwatte was arrested on November 4, 2024. During the investigation, it was revealed that she was aware of the illegal nature of the vehicle.

The couple’s bail applications were rejected when they were presented before the court on November 7, 2024, and again on November 18, 2024.

The Court of Appeal is set to consider their petition for bail on November 19, 2024.

