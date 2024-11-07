Lohan Ratwatte and wife further remanded until November 18, 2024
Posted by Editor on November 7, 2024 - 1:11 pm
Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte and his wife have been further remanded until November 18, 2024, on charges of using a motor vehicle that was assembled illegally.
They were remanded again following their appearance before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today (November 7).
The incident came to light after an unregistered luxury vehicle, a Lexus SUV, was discovered at the three-story residence of Ms. Shashi Prabha Ratwatte, the wife of former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte, in Mirihana.
The vehicle was found to have been assembled illegally.
