Wife of Lohan Ratwatte remanded until November 7, 2024
The wife of former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte, Ms. Shashi Prabha Ratwatte, has been remanded until November 7, 2024.
Nugegoda Magistrate Ruvini Jayawardena ordered her remand after she appeared in court today (November 4) through her attorney-at-law.
This follows the discovery of an unregistered luxury vehicle, a Lexus SUV, found on October 26, 2024, at her three-story residence in Mirihana.
The incident has led to legal action against both Ms. Ratwatte and her husband, Lohan Ratwatte.
Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte was also arrested and remanded over the same incident.
However, he is currently undergoing medical treatment at Colombo National Hospital.
He was transferred there from the prison hospital recently due to a medical emergency and continues to receive care under court orders.
