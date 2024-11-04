Sri Lanka to implement online system for passport applications from November 6, 2024

Posted by Editor on November 4, 2024 - 4:00 pm

The public is requested to use the online system of the Department of Immigration and Emigration, which will be implemented starting November 6, 2024, to apply for passports.

Accordingly, the Acting Controller General of Immigration and Emigration, B. M. D. Nilusha Balasooriya, stated during a media briefing held today (November 4) that appointments can be reserved through the Immigration and Emigration website for obtaining a passport from November 6, 2024.