Karapitiya Hospital’s doctors launch indefinite strike

Posted by Editor on November 5, 2024 - 9:00 am

Doctors at Karapitiya Teaching Hospital have decided to engage in a continuous strike starting today (November 5) at 8:00 AM.

The strike is being carried out in protest against the actions of a specialist doctor in the hospital’s oncology unit, according to the Co-Secretary of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA), Dr. Asanka Konara.

Dr. Konara stated that doctors at Karapitiya Hospital had previously engaged in a strike over this issue and are now resorting to a continuous strike from this morning, expressing dissatisfaction with the authorities’ failure to provide an adequate solution.

However, when the media inquired about the matter, the Director of Karapitiya Hospital, Dr. S.P.U.M. Ranga, mentioned that the Ministry of Health has already decided to transfer the accused specialist doctor.

The director also noted that a written notification regarding the transfer of the doctor to Maharagama Apeksha Hospital is expected to be issued today.

UPDATE – 10:20 AM:

The continuous strike initiated this morning by the doctors of Karapitiya Teaching Hospital has been called off.

The strike was held in protest against the actions of a specialist doctor in the hospital’s oncology unit, and it ended after the authorities decided to transfer the concerned doctor to the Maharagama Apeksha Hospital.