Sri Lanka to launch biometric Electronic National ID Cards in December

Posted by Editor on November 5, 2024 - 11:26 am

The Department of Registration of Persons in Sri Lanka has announced that the issuance of electronic national identity cards (E-NICs) will commence in the first few weeks of December.

The department revealed that a batch of approximately 2.3 million cards, ordered from a Finnish company, has already been received.

As part of the new system, these E-NICs will feature biometric data.