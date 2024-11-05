Sri Lanka to launch biometric Electronic National ID Cards in December
Posted by Editor on November 5, 2024 - 11:26 am
The Department of Registration of Persons in Sri Lanka has announced that the issuance of electronic national identity cards (E-NICs) will commence in the first few weeks of December.
The department revealed that a batch of approximately 2.3 million cards, ordered from a Finnish company, has already been received.
As part of the new system, these E-NICs will feature biometric data.
