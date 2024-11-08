Consumer Affairs Authority cracks down on rice price hikes and hoarding
The Consumer Affairs Authority in Sri Lanka states that it has intensified raids to identify establishments selling rice at inflated prices.
The investigation unit noted that over 2,800 raids related to rice pricing have been conducted so far this year. Legal action has been taken against 425 establishments found to be selling rice at increased prices.
Additionally, there have been 2,060 incidents where legal action was taken for not displaying rice prices.
The Consumer Affairs Authority also stated that legal action has been taken against 240 cases of rice stock hoarding.
Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Ministry of Trade, M.M. Naimuddin, mentioned that a report on the country’s rice and paddy stocks has been submitted to the President.
He stated that further actions will be taken following an analysis of the data in the report.
