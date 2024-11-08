Postal voting for Sri Lanka’s 2024 General Election concludes today

The postal voting period for the upcoming 2024 general election in Sri Lanka concludes today (November 8).

The Election Commission stated that for voters who were unable to cast their postal votes on October 30, November 1, and November 4, two additional days, yesterday and today, were allocated.

This year, over 736,000 people are eligible for postal voting.

Accordingly, Elections Commissioner General Saman Sri Rathnayake noted that voters who have not yet cast their postal votes can do so today at their respective District Secretariat offices in their work districts.