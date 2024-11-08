Sri Lanka closes schools on November 13 and 14 for General Election

Posted by Editor on November 8, 2024 - 10:30 am

The Ministry of Education has announced that all schools across Sri Lanka will close from November 13 to November 14, 2024, in preparation for the 2024 General Election, which will take place on November 14 (Thursday).

Schools are set to reopen on November 18, 2024.

In advance of the election, the Ministry of Education has informed the Election Commission, Provincial Education Secretaries, Provincial and Zonal Education Directors, and other relevant authorities of this decision.

Schools will be handed over to Grama Niladhari officers after classes conclude on November 12.

Education Ministry Secretary Ms. J.M. Thilaka Jayasundara requested that Zonal Education Directors and school principals be notified to make desks, chairs, and school halls available for election activities.

The Ministry has specified that schools used as counting centers may only close for the periods strictly necessary, following a request from the Chairman of the Election Commission.