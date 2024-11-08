Ragama school principal arrested for Rs. 150,000 bribe
Posted by Editor on November 8, 2024 - 12:10 pm
A female principal of a primary school in Ragama was arrested yesterday afternoon (November 7) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for accepting a bribe of Rs. 150,000.
The arrest followed a complaint lodged by a woman from the Mattumagala area in Ragama. Investigating officers from the CIABOC carried out the arrest.
The principal had reportedly requested the bribe from the woman to admit her child to the first grade for the year 2025. The bribe was accepted at the school office around 4:00 PM yesterday, according to the police.
The suspect is scheduled to be presented before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.
