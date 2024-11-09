Ministry of Education issues guidelines to curb misuse of social media in schools

Posted by Editor on November 9, 2024 - 8:56 am

The Ministry of Education issued a circular yesterday (November 8) to school principals and education authorities concerning the responsible use of social media tools in schools.



Initially introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to aid in student learning, platforms like WhatsApp, Viber, and Telegram are still widely used by students today.

However, the Ministry has received reports of negative effects from these platforms, prompting guidelines to help manage their use.

Principals, teachers, and relevant school officials are now required to monitor and administer these groups.

The guidelines stress that social media should supplement learning without over-relying on it or inconveniencing students without access to proper devices.

Specific instructions include:

School officials must act as administrators of the groups, maintaining a professional standard.

School hours should prioritize in-person teaching, using social media only as a supplement.

Parents should be informed about learning materials through clear, scheduled reminders, especially for younger students.

Schoolwork should be explained in class, and communication tools should not add stress to students or parents by requiring extensive home assignments.

No material that harms student privacy or causes mental distress should be shared, as the Ministry will impose disciplinary actions in such cases.

Furthermore, informal social media groups linked to schools must be managed carefully, with administrators held accountable for any harm to the school’s reputation. The Ministry warns that legal action will be taken for any violations under national laws.