Sri Lanka sees 11.7% surge in foreign remittances for 2024’s first ten months

Posted by Editor on November 9, 2024 - 1:34 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka reports that foreign remittances received in October 2024 amounted to USD 587.7 million.

Accordingly, the total foreign remittances from January to October this year reached USD 5,431.54 million.

This marks an 11.7% increase compared to the same 10-month period in 2023, as noted in the Central Bank’s announcement.