Shooting near Lotus Tower in Colombo leaves security officer injured

Posted by Editor on November 9, 2024 - 4:10 pm

A shooting incident occurred last night (November 8) during a musical concert near the Lotus Tower in Colombo.

The incident left a private security officer associated with the musical group injured. The injured officer, who was part of the concert’s organizing team, was promptly admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo.

The Lotus Tower management clarified that the injured individual was solely connected to the musical event and had no affiliation with the Tower’s management.

Authorities have not yet disclosed information about the individual or individuals responsible for the shooting.