Sri Lanka Army appoints Major General Sanjaya Wanasinghe as new Chief of Staff

Posted by Editor on July 14, 2023 - 8:45 pm

Major General Sanjaya Wanasinghe has been appointed as the new Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army.

Major General Sanjaya Wanasinghe is the eldest son of General Hamilton Wanasinghe, a highly respected figure in the military.

Sanjaya Wanasinghe was the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, prior to which he was the 50th Commandant of the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force.

Prior to joining here, Wanasinghe served as the Commander, Security Forces Headquarters Mullaitivu. He is also Colonel Commandant of the Sri Lanka Artillery Regiment.

His father, General Hamilton Wanasinghe was in office from 1988 – 1991 as the 11th Commander of the Army and was afterwards promoted as the country-produced first 4 Star General.