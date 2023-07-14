Sri Lanka President instructs to expedite drugs approval process, suggests amendment of NMRA Act
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed the Health Ministry to expedite the approval process for drugs endorsed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
President Wickremesinghe raised this concern in response to the drug shortage caused by existing procedures during a meeting with the Health Minister, health officials, and finance officials today (July 14).
Accordingly, the President directed Health Ministry officials to look into the possibility of directly ordering FDA and UK-approved drugs without going through the process of National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA).
Meanwhile, President Wickremesinghe also instructed the Health Ministry to propose amendments to the NMRA Act which would enable swift action to be taken in the event any obstacles arise pertaining to the importing of medication.
