Sri Lanka awaits IMF approval for US$700 Million funding

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 27, 2026 - 9:24 am

Sri Lanka could receive about US$700 million in financing if the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approves the country’s combined Fifth and Sixth Reviews under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) today (May 27).

Speaking at the IMF’s May 14, 2026 press briefing, IMF Communications Director Julie Kozack said an IMF team and Sri Lankan authorities had reached a Staff-Level Agreement on April 9, 2026 for the combined reviews.

She stated that the completion of the reviews depends on approval by the IMF Executive Board.

If both reviews are approved, Sri Lanka will become eligible to receive the sixth and seventh tranches under the IMF programme.

Meanwhile, Central Bank Governor Dr. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe said yesterday (May 26, 2026) that Sri Lanka continues to comply with key IMF programme conditions, especially regarding cost-reflective fuel pricing.

His remarks came amid growing public concern over fuel pricing policies and subsidy practices.

Last week, Julie Kozack also said several prior actions had to be completed before the programme could be presented to the IMF Executive Board.

These included restoring cost-recovery pricing for electricity and fuel, ensuring protection for vulnerable groups, and completing the financing assurances review.