Sri Lanka breaks all time tourist arrival record

Posted by Editor on December 29, 2025 - 12:42 pm

Sri Lanka has set a new record today (December 29) for the highest number of tourist arrivals within a single year.

This milestone was reached as total arrivals surpassed the previous historical record of 2,333,796 tourists recorded in 2018, which had been the year with the highest tourist arrivals to date.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) stated that the 2,333,797th tourist for the year 2025 was welcomed this morning.

This achievement marks a decisive moment in the nation’s tourism journey and demonstrates Sri Lanka’s resilience and renewed confidence as a leading global destination.

Tourism continues to remain a key pillar of the Sri Lankan economy, making a significant contribution to foreign exchange earnings, employment, and cultural exchange.

The SLTDA further noted in a statement that reaching this milestone amid challenges such as the Cyclone Ditwah disaster reflects the strength and unity of the industry and its stakeholders.