Sri Lanka ranked fifth best place to visit in Asia for 2026

Posted by Editor on December 29, 2025 - 10:05 am

Sri Lanka has been ranked as the fifth best place to visit in Asia for 2026 by U.S. News & World Report, placing the island alongside top destinations such as Mount Fuji, Tokyo, Palawan, and Seoul.

The ranking was released by U.S. News & World Report, a leading American media company known for its global rankings, consumer advice, and in-depth analysis. The list highlights the most attractive travel destinations across Asia based on several key factors.

Mount Fuji in Japan topped the list, followed by Tokyo in second place, Palawan in the Philippines in third, and Seoul in South Korea in fourth position. Sri Lanka secured the fifth spot, ahead of many well-known Asian travel locations.

In describing Asia, U.S. News & World Report said the continent is “the planet’s largest continent, a world unto itself,” offering travelers unique and enriching experiences that cannot be found closer to home.

The rankings for the Best Places to Visit in Asia for 2026 were compiled after assessing local costs, ease of access, food, the range of attractions, and feedback from readers.

Highlighting Sri Lanka, the publication praised the country’s rich natural beauty and cultural heritage. It noted that Sri Lanka offers rainforests, beaches, and ancient ruins, while avoiding the heavy tourist crowds seen in many popular Asian destinations.

U.S. News & World Report described Sri Lanka as an island nation located off the southern tip of India that offers world-class experiences despite its small size. The country is home to 26 national parks, many of which provide safari experiences where visitors can see elephants, leopards, and sloth bears.

Ancient landmarks such as the 600-foot-high Sigiriya rock fortress and the temples of Polonnaruwa were also highlighted, along with the palm-lined golden beaches that surround the island.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the top 20 best places to visit in Asia for 2026 are: