Sri Lanka pays Rs. 5.6 Billion in crop compensation after Cyclone Ditwah

Posted by Editor on December 29, 2025 - 8:44 am

The Department of Agriculture has submitted a report on relief assistance and compensation payments for paddy and other crops damaged in Sri Lanka by Cyclone Ditwah.

According to the report, relief and compensation payments have already been made to 66,965 paddy farmers and 16,869 farmers engaged in other crop cultivation.

The Department of Agriculture stated that a total of Rs. 4,982 million has been paid to 66,965 paddy farmers for paddy cultivation covering an area of 33,215 hectares.

It further noted that applications have been received for nearly 50,000 hectares of paddy lands so far, and that payments for all approved applications will be completed before December 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, compensation amounting to Rs. 670 million has been paid to 16,869 farmers for damage to subsidiary food crops, vegetables, and fruits.

Accordingly, compensation payments have already been provided for crop damage covering an area of 3,708 hectares, the Department of Agriculture added.